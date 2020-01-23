Policeman Named 2019 #IntegrityIcon Winner After Rejecting N6m Bribe

CSP Erhabor was appointed as the Pipeline Commander by the PPMC with an allowance of N37, 500. In 2019 he was approached and offered N6m to beat the system but he refused.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2020

CSP Francis Erhabor, Divisional Police Officer of Itam, Akwa Ibom State, who rejected a N6m bribe has been named as winner of 2019 Integrity Icon award.

The Integrity Icon Summit and Award organised by Accountability Lab in partnership with Luminate, MacArthur and Ford Foundation, is a global campaign powered by citizens in search of honest government officials.

CSP Erhabor was nominated alongside four other finalists for the award.

They include Tani Ali Nimlan, an official of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control; Tina Odinakachi Lirmdu, a lecturer at the University of Jos, Plateau State; Kacheilom Betram Roberts-Ndukwe, a teacher in a secondary school in Port Harcourt, Rivers State; and Christian Ngozi Ahiauzu, head of the network infrastructure unit in ICTC at the University of Port Harcourt.

CSP Erhabor was appointed as the Pipeline Commander by the PPMC with an allowance of N37, 500.

In 2019 he was approached and offered N6m to beat the system but he refused.

He was also informed by some of his colleagues about an illegal arrangement that will fetch him N500, 000 every day, which is way above his monthly stipend from the government but he stood his ground and never compromised.

The organisers of the award revealed the decision in a tweet as the event was going on in Abuja.

SaharaReporters, New York

