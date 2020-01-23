South-West Professionals Back Amotekun, Urge Government To Drop Charges Against Sowore

It said Amotekun was necessary to tame the possibility of invasion of the entire South-West by criminals and armed gangs.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2020

South-West Professionals have asked governors of the region to go ahead with the full implementation of the new security network known as ‘Operation Amotekun’, saying that the initiative would stem crime in the region.

The group also urged the Nigerian Government to drop charges against activist and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, arguing that the case against him was politically motivated.

In a statement by SOWPROF President, Chief Segun Ajibulu, the group said it may be compelled to drag Nigeria before the United Nations for threatening an institution meant to protect lives and property of people living in the South-West region.

The statement reads, “Dont be intimidated. Your action is in line with several local and international conventions on the protection of lives and properties. The people are with you. We urge you to go ahead and fully implement the project.”

The group also berated Miyetti Allah for blackmailing the South-West on the 2023 Presidency.

According to SOWPROF, there were currently 23 states in Nigeria with one form of local security or the other, adding that the Amotekun initiative was not a new thing in Nigeria.

It said Amotekun was necessary to tame the possibility of invasion of the entire South-West by criminals and armed gangs.

The statement added, “Amotekun was not set up to fight any ethnic group but to fight criminals in any part of the South-West. Any responsive government should not fold its arms and allow criminals to take over the towns and villages.

“SOWPROF will give full support to Amotekun in terms of education and knowledge provision.

“We are prepared to link up with relevant donor agencies across the world that can assist South-West governors run an effective local security outfit driven by respect for the constitution and important international human right conventions so that members with enjoy public support.”

Speaking further, the group called on the Nigerian Government to pay huge compensation to Sowore for unlawfully keeping him in detention for about four months, saying the move violated his fundamental human rights.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Yoruba Primitive In Politics For Creating Amotekun –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Speaks On Amotekun, Says Initiative Not Threat To National Unity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Hours After Supreme Court Ruling, Adamawa Governor Vows To Probe Predecessor
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Residents Petition Governor Sanwo-Olu Over Poor Road Standard
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Amotekun, A Vote Of No Confidence On Buhari’s Handling Of Security -PDP
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Groups Kick As Lagos Government Forcefully Evicts Takwa Bay Residents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria’s Islamic Council Condemns Killing Of Adamawa Christian Leader By Terrorists
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Rejected N50m Ransom For Adamawa Clergyman Before Beheading Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Yoruba Primitive In Politics For Creating Amotekun –Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Police Neutralise Boko Terrorists In Borno, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Speaks On Amotekun, Says Initiative Not Threat To National Unity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Seven Persons Killed In Clash Between Cult Gangs In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu Had Better Get A Designer Perfume By Femi Adeyeye
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Mob Attacks Robbery Suspect In Abuja, Victim Dies In Hospital
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Cleric Urges Buhari To Sack Buratai, Other Service Chiefs
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Abuja: Police Allegedly Kill Passerby In Attempt To Disperse Shiite Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Policeman Named 2019 #IntegrityIcon Winner After Rejecting N6m Bribe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Drops Deeper On Transparency International's 2019 Corruption Index
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad