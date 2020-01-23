South-West Professionals Back Amotekun, Urge Government To Drop Charges Against Sowore

South-West Professionals have asked governors of the region to go ahead with the full implementation of the new security network known as ‘Operation Amotekun’, saying that the initiative would stem crime in the region.

The group also urged the Nigerian Government to drop charges against activist and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, arguing that the case against him was politically motivated.

In a statement by SOWPROF President, Chief Segun Ajibulu, the group said it may be compelled to drag Nigeria before the United Nations for threatening an institution meant to protect lives and property of people living in the South-West region.

The statement reads, “Dont be intimidated. Your action is in line with several local and international conventions on the protection of lives and properties. The people are with you. We urge you to go ahead and fully implement the project.”

The group also berated Miyetti Allah for blackmailing the South-West on the 2023 Presidency.

According to SOWPROF, there were currently 23 states in Nigeria with one form of local security or the other, adding that the Amotekun initiative was not a new thing in Nigeria.

It said Amotekun was necessary to tame the possibility of invasion of the entire South-West by criminals and armed gangs.

The statement added, “Amotekun was not set up to fight any ethnic group but to fight criminals in any part of the South-West. Any responsive government should not fold its arms and allow criminals to take over the towns and villages.

“SOWPROF will give full support to Amotekun in terms of education and knowledge provision.

“We are prepared to link up with relevant donor agencies across the world that can assist South-West governors run an effective local security outfit driven by respect for the constitution and important international human right conventions so that members with enjoy public support.”

Speaking further, the group called on the Nigerian Government to pay huge compensation to Sowore for unlawfully keeping him in detention for about four months, saying the move violated his fundamental human rights.