Traditional Medicine Practitioner, Oko Oloyun, Shot Dead In Oyo

Popular alternative medicine practitioner, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf, also known as Oko Oloyun, was on Thursday shot dead by gunmen on the Eruwa-Igboora Road in the Ibarapa Central area of Oyo State.

Yusuf was said to be on his way from an outing around 4:30pm when the gunmen shot at his vehicle, a report by PUNCH said.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident, said the state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, had visited the scene and ordered an investigation into the incident.

He added that Yusuf’s corpse had been deposited in the Igbo-Ora General Hospital’s mortuary.

Fadeyi said, “Gunmen attacked his vehicle on the Eruwa-Igboora Road in Ibarapa Central; they shot at his vehicle and he was hit by a bullet.

“The man's corpse has been deposited in the Igbo-Ora General Hospital.”