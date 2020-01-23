Traditional Medicine Practitioner, Oko Oloyun, Shot Dead In Oyo

Yusuf was said to be on his way from an outing around 4:30pm when the gunmen shot at his vehicle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2020

Popular alternative medicine practitioner, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf, also known as Oko Oloyun, was on Thursday shot dead by gunmen on the Eruwa-Igboora Road in the Ibarapa Central area of Oyo State.

Yusuf was said to be on his way from an outing around 4:30pm when the gunmen shot at his vehicle, a report by PUNCH said.

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident, said the state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, had visited the scene and ordered an investigation into the incident. 

He added that Yusuf’s corpse had been deposited in the Igbo-Ora General Hospital’s mortuary.

Fadeyi said, “Gunmen attacked his vehicle on the Eruwa-Igboora Road in Ibarapa Central; they shot at his vehicle and he was hit by a bullet.

“The man's corpse has been deposited in the Igbo-Ora General Hospital.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Imo: Protesters Storm US, UK Embassies, Demand Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Amotekun: I Only Gave Advice, Didn’t Oppose Idea, Says Malami
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
United States of America Pregnant Nigerian Women To Be Denied United States Visa Under New Policy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN To Stage Nationwide Protest On February 2, Accuses Government Of Complicity
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Rejected N50m Ransom For Adamawa Clergyman Before Beheading Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sports After Anthony Joshua Defeat, Andy Ruiz And Trainer Part Ways
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria’s Islamic Council Condemns Killing Of Adamawa Christian Leader By Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Imo: Protesters Storm US, UK Embassies, Demand Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Amotekun: I Only Gave Advice, Didn’t Oppose Idea, Says Malami
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion On Volte Face Of Attorney-General On Amotekun By Femi Falana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu Vs Amotekun By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
United States of America Pregnant Nigerian Women To Be Denied United States Visa Under New Policy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN To Stage Nationwide Protest On February 2, Accuses Government Of Complicity
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Rejected N50m Ransom For Adamawa Clergyman Before Beheading Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sports After Anthony Joshua Defeat, Andy Ruiz And Trainer Part Ways
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Corona Virus: NCAA Warns Airlines On Importing Human Remains
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Amotekun: Vulnerable Women, Children Can Now Heave Sigh Of Relief, Group Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Mob Burns Two Suspected Thieves In Bayelsa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad