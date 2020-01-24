Fire Destroys Popular Market In Bayelsa

The cause of the fire is not yet known but there are reports of looting ongoing at the place.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2020


Fire on Friday gutted the popular Bayelsa State wholesale market known as Swali-Market in Yenagoa, the state capital, destroying items worth several millions of naira in the process.

Efforts to get firefighters to combat the inferno proved unsuccessful, leaving people around to improvise in trying to put out the fire.  

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Butswat Asinim, confirmed the situation, adding that no life was lost in the tragedy.

