Journalists Union Demands Investigation, Prosecution Of Cop Behind Killing Of Colleague In Abuja

Ogbu was killed by police bullet on Tuesday during a protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2020

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, Federal Capital Territory Council, Abuja, has expressed sadness over the death of Mr Alex Ogbu and demanded an in-depth investigation into the circumstances leading to his killing.

Ogbu was killed by police bullet on Tuesday during a protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria. 

The union in a statement on Thursday said it seemed to had become a pattern for police personnel to target journalists covering protests in Abuja going by the rising tragic deaths in recent times.

The statement reads, “It is heart-rending to know that yet another journalist was felled in this seeming unending orgy of bloodletting in Abuja and other parts of the country. 

"We at the NUJ are now asking if this is a pattern where journalists become victims in the legitimate pursuit of their profession as reporters?

“It is barely seven months that Precious Owolabi of Channels TV was cut down in his prime, only for Ogbu to die in a senseless manner.

“We demand that the FCT Police Command commences investigation into this death and ensure that the officer(s) involved in his killing faces the law. 

"The police should know that any investigation without the inclusion of the union and National Human Rights Commission will amount to an exercise in futility.

“NUJ will hold the police hierarchy responsible if justice was not served in this matter. 

"We will ensure that if the Nigerian state fails, we will explore diplomatic channels to ensure that those who harass, intimidate and kill journalists under any guise are made to bear the brunt of such objectionable conduct.”

Ogbu until his death was a journalist with Regent Africa Times where he covered politics and was a critical voice in demanding for good governance.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Police Kill Journalist During Shiite Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Newspaper Disassociates Itself From Obaigbena Over NSA Payment Claim
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Oby Ezekwesili Versus Half-Baked Nigerian Journalists By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Free Speech Petroleum Minister Kachikwu Uses DSS To Arrest Delta News Magazine Publisher
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Journalism Nigerian Government Has Not Arrested Any Journalists, Lai Mohammed Claims
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Journalism Saraki Fingered In Plot To Destabilize the Nigeria Union of Journalists Through Rival Body
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria’s Islamic Council Condemns Killing Of Adamawa Christian Leader By Terrorists
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Traditional Medicine Practitioner, Oko Oloyun, Shot Dead In Oyo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America Pregnant Nigerian Women To Be Denied United States Visa Under New Policy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion On Volte Face Of Attorney-General On Amotekun By Femi Falana
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Imo: Protesters Storm US, UK Embassies, Demand Visa Ban On Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Others
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Amotekun: I Only Gave Advice, Didn’t Oppose Idea, Says Malami
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Sports After Anthony Joshua Defeat, Andy Ruiz And Trainer Part Ways
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN To Stage Nationwide Protest On February 2, Accuses Government Of Complicity
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Mob Burns Two Suspected Thieves In Bayelsa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Corona Virus: NCAA Warns Airlines On Importing Human Remains
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Amotekun: Vulnerable Women, Children Can Now Heave Sigh Of Relief, Group Says
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu Vs Amotekun By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad