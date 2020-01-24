Journalists Union Demands Investigation, Prosecution Of Cop Behind Killing Of Colleague In Abuja

The Nigerian Union of Journalists, Federal Capital Territory Council, Abuja, has expressed sadness over the death of Mr Alex Ogbu and demanded an in-depth investigation into the circumstances leading to his killing.

Ogbu was killed by police bullet on Tuesday during a protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

The union in a statement on Thursday said it seemed to had become a pattern for police personnel to target journalists covering protests in Abuja going by the rising tragic deaths in recent times.

The statement reads, “It is heart-rending to know that yet another journalist was felled in this seeming unending orgy of bloodletting in Abuja and other parts of the country.

"We at the NUJ are now asking if this is a pattern where journalists become victims in the legitimate pursuit of their profession as reporters?

“It is barely seven months that Precious Owolabi of Channels TV was cut down in his prime, only for Ogbu to die in a senseless manner.

“We demand that the FCT Police Command commences investigation into this death and ensure that the officer(s) involved in his killing faces the law.

"The police should know that any investigation without the inclusion of the union and National Human Rights Commission will amount to an exercise in futility.

“NUJ will hold the police hierarchy responsible if justice was not served in this matter.

"We will ensure that if the Nigerian state fails, we will explore diplomatic channels to ensure that those who harass, intimidate and kill journalists under any guise are made to bear the brunt of such objectionable conduct.”

Ogbu until his death was a journalist with Regent Africa Times where he covered politics and was a critical voice in demanding for good governance.