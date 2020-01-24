Terrorism: Over 13,000 Adamawa Residents Benefit From Free Medical Outreach

Illustration

Over 13,000 residents of Adamawa State especially those suffering from different health issues have benefitted from a free medical outreach organised by lawmaker representing Adamawa South Senatorial district at the National Assembly, Binos Yaroe.

According to the senator, the gesture was aimed at ameliorating the sufferings of the people especially after Boko Haram insurgents had destroyed many health facilities across the region.

At least 8,000 resident were treated for various health challenges in Demsa while another 5000 in Ganye also benefitted from the initiative in different ways.

A 60-year-old beneficiary, Halilu Aliyu, who suffered from hernia in the last 10 years, said the free medical outreach came as a big relief for him.

Aliyu said, "I had lost hope of ever getting treated and nearly lost my life but this medical outreach saved me.”

Senator Yeroe further disclosed that there were plans to sustain the initiative by making it a regular exercise for the benefit of the people.