Terrorism: Over 13,000 Adamawa Residents Benefit From Free Medical Outreach

According to the senator, the gesture was aimed at ameliorating the sufferings of the people especially after Boko Haram insurgents had destroyed many health facilities across the region.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2020

Illustration Google

 

Over 13,000 residents of Adamawa State especially those suffering from different health issues have benefitted from a free medical outreach organised by lawmaker representing Adamawa South Senatorial district at the National Assembly, Binos Yaroe.

According to the senator, the gesture was aimed at ameliorating the sufferings of the people especially after Boko Haram insurgents had destroyed many health facilities across the region.

At least 8,000 resident were treated for various health challenges in Demsa while another 5000 in Ganye also benefitted from the initiative in different ways.

A 60-year-old beneficiary, Halilu Aliyu, who suffered from hernia in the last 10 years, said the free medical outreach came as a big relief for him.

Aliyu said, "I had lost hope of ever getting treated and nearly lost my life but this medical outreach saved me.”

Senator Yeroe further disclosed that there were plans to sustain the initiative by making it a regular exercise for the benefit of the people. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Corona Virus: NCAA Warns Airlines On Importing Human Remains
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Plateau State Records Lassa Fever Cases
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: One Dies Of Lassa Fever In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Hannatu Musawa Bigger Threat To Humanity By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Exclusive Oil Doom: Communities Paying The Price Of Centenary Nigeria By Yinka Adeparusi
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Give Us Development, Not Ebola’s Quarantine Center- Kaduna Railway Community
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Traditional Medicine Practitioner, Oko Oloyun, Shot Dead In Oyo
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion On Volte Face Of Attorney-General On Amotekun By Femi Falana
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
United States of America Pregnant Nigerian Women To Be Denied United States Visa Under New Policy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Sports After Anthony Joshua Defeat, Andy Ruiz And Trainer Part Ways
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion The Real Amotekun Is Yet Ahead By Bunmi Makinwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: The Sad Reality By Khalifa Musa Muhammad
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International United Kingdom To Leave European Union On January 31
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN To Stage Nationwide Protest On February 2, Accuses Government Of Complicity
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Jails Ondo Final Year Student For Forgery, Money Laundering
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Is Buhari Still Keeping Failed Service Chiefs? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Journalism Agba Jalingo: Justice Shuaibu Receives Case File, Amobeda Boasts Of Stalling Trial
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Finally Speaks On Amotekun, Says Initiative Not Threat To National Unity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad