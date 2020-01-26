EFCC In Secret Moves To Arraign Shehu Sani In Court On Monday





SaharaReporters has gathered that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has perfected plans to arraign Senator Shehu Sani before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday over allegations of extorting money from owner of ASD Motors, Sani Dauda.



A source in the know of things told our correspondent that the commission had filed charges against the lawmaker at Court 5 bordering on misrepresentation and obtaining money by false pretence.

It was gathered that the commission deliberately abandoned the charges it filed at the FCT High Court with a view to frustrating the application for rights enforcement filed by Sani so as to further detain him.

The detention order earlier obtained against the senator by the anti-graft agency will expire on Monday.

After first obtaining a 14-day order to keep Sani, the EFCC secured an order to further keep him for extra five days while investigation into the matter continued.

The court had slated Sani's rights enforcement application for Tuesday for hearing.

SaharaReporters also gathered that the legal team of the senator had not been served with any charge and proof of evidence till this moment.

The senator had on January 16 filed the enforcement of his fundamental rights over his continued detention by the commission, which he described as illegal and a breach of section 35 (5) of the constitution.

SaharaReporters had reported that the EFCC was planning to arraign Sani before the expiration of the additional five days extension it obtained to further keep him.

