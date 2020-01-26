EFCC In Secret Moves To Arraign Shehu Sani In Court On Monday

A source in the know of things told our correspondent that the commission had filed charges against the lawmaker at Court 5 bordering on misrepresentation and obtaining money by false pretence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2020



SaharaReporters has gathered that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has perfected plans to arraign Senator Shehu Sani before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday over allegations of extorting money from owner of ASD Motors, Sani Dauda. 

A source in the know of things told our correspondent that the commission had filed charges against the lawmaker at Court 5 bordering on misrepresentation and obtaining money by false pretence.

It was gathered that the commission deliberately abandoned the charges it filed at the FCT High Court with a view to frustrating the application for rights enforcement filed by Sani so as to further detain him.

The detention order earlier obtained against the senator by the anti-graft agency will expire on Monday. 

After first obtaining a 14-day order to keep Sani, the EFCC secured an order to further keep him for extra five days while investigation into the matter continued. 

The court had slated Sani's rights enforcement application for Tuesday for hearing.

SaharaReporters also gathered that the legal team of the senator had not been served with any charge and proof of evidence till this moment. 

The senator had on January 16 filed the enforcement of his fundamental rights over his continued detention by the commission, which he described as illegal and a breach of section 35 (5) of the constitution.

SaharaReporters had reported that the EFCC was planning to arraign Sani before the expiration of the additional five days extension it obtained to further keep him. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Shades TY Danjuma, Opens Up On Relationship With Vice, Osinbajo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption How Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Frustrated Malabu, Goje Corruption Cases –Transparency International
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Group Asks Middle Belt Governors To Create Own 'Amotekun'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Offa Robbery Update: Nigerian Police Keep Mum On Suspects, Loot
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Opinion National Anthem: The Nigeria Debacle By John Segun Odeyemi
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Sowore
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Shades TY Danjuma, Opens Up On Relationship With Vice, Osinbajo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Abducted University Of Maiduguri Female Student Still In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International UPDATE: How Kobe Bryant, Daughter Was Killed In Helicopter Crash
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption How Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Frustrated Malabu, Goje Corruption Cases –Transparency International
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insurgency Explosion Rocks Borno Mosque, Boy Killed, Several Injured
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Basketball Star, Kobe Bryant, Killed In Helicopter Crash
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Bring Back Leah Sharibu By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Mob Kills Policeman Attempting To Arrest Suspect
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion I Am The Best President Nigeria Ever Had By Remi Oyeyemi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel FAAN Calls For Calm As Fire Is Detected On Lagos Airport Runway
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Poverty Polygamy Causing Poverty, Backwardness In North, Says Emir Of Kano, Sanusi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Amotekun: Matters Arising By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad