Gunmen Kill 11, Kidnap Four Women In Niger State

The gunmen stormed Kudodo, Galapai, Dnakpala Makera and Dnalgwa communities in the early hours of Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2020

Gunmen, who invaded some communities in Niger State, have killed 11 people and also kidnapped four women.

The bandits were said to have moved from house to house to carry out their activities, The Nation newspaper reported.

Senator representing Niger-East Senatorial District, Alhaji Sani Musa, confirmed the latest attack, saying that the situation was getting out of hand.

The lawmaker lamented the incessant killings and called on the Federal Government and security agencies to up their strategies.

He said, “As the attacks continued, more villagers in my constituency are awaiting their fate as no sign of succour seems to be coming their way. 

“It is confirmed that the bandits are attacking all through the night to this afternoon

SaharaReporters, New York

