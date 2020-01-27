BREAKING: Adamawa Records One Suspected Lassa Fever Case

A suspected Lassa Fever case has been recorded in Yola, Adamawa State.

The case was said to have been recorded at the Federal Medical Center Yola, the state capital, according to a nurse, who asked not to be named.

She revealed that a pregnant woman (name withheld) was diagnosed with symptoms similar to the viral disease.

The information officer of the hospital, Mohammed Dodo, however, told our correspondent that, “I heard about it but I cannot give you official confirmation for now because I am yet to be briefed.”