EFCC Arrests Two Persons For Vote Buying In Ogun

The suspects, Alaga Segun and Bamidele Falegan, who claimed to be agents of a prominent opposition party in the state, were arrested at the Odomowo Oko Polling Unit in the Ijebu Ode area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 27, 2020

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested two suspected electoral criminals for their involvement in vote buying during the Federal House of Representatives rerun election in Ogun State on Saturday. 

The suspects, Alaga Segun and Bamidele Falegan, who claimed to be agents of a prominent opposition party in the state, were arrested at the Odomowo Oko Polling Unit in the Ijebu Ode area of the state.

Segun, the first suspect to be arrested, was in possession of N149,000 (One Hundred and Forty-nine Thousand Naira), out of N150, 000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand) he claimed was given to him by his accomplice, Falegan, to induce voters during the exercise.

Upon interrogation on their fraudulent activity, Falegan, confessed to have received the money from one Taiwo Shote, a lawyer and an opposition party candidate in the election. 

The suspects will soon be charged to court, according to the EFCC. 
 

SaharaReporters, New York

