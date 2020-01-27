Fire Kills Three Persons In Adamawa

“An old woman and one of her grandchildren died in the inferno, while the third person died later at Federal Medical Center, Yola.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 27, 2020

Three persons including an elderly woman have been burnt to death in a fire incident that occurred at Zekun Village in Adamawa State.

Deputy Governor of the state, Crowther Seth, visited the village and was informed that the fire was caused by a mosquito coil.

Seth led a delegation on Saturday to Zekun under Lamurde Local Government Area to commiserate with families of victims.

Chairman of the local government area, Burto William, confirmed that a grandmother with two others were killed by the fire.

He said, "The fire was caused by a mosquito coil which caught the thatched roof of the house.

