Man Kills Girlfriend Over Jealousy

The incident occurred around 1:30 am in the house of the deceased in Bauchi metropolis of Bauchi State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 27, 2020

 

A man simply identified as Solomon has stabbed his girlfriend, Patience Zakkari,  to death for receiving a call from another man.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the incident occurred around 1:30 am in the house of the deceased in Bauchi metropolis of Bauchi State.

Narrating how it happened, a source who pleaded anonymity, said the deceased explained the incident to him before she died.

He explained that the deceased and her boyfriend had a heated argument when the deceased received a phone call from a male friend in the middle of the night.

“She said she received a phone call from a platonic male friend and her boyfriend got jealous, and as she tried to explain to him, he pounced on her and started hitting her.

“She took a bottle, hit him on the head in self-defense, and the man picked up a knife in response and stabbed her at the back.”

The source said Zakkari lost a lot of blood and was rushed to a clinic at dawn where she was treated and brought back home in the evening.

“Unfortunately, when I left the place, I heard that the wound degenerated and she was rushed to a hospital where she eventually died,” the source said

The suspect reportedly fled the area after the alleged act.

Police spokesperson, Kamal Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

He said the police were on the trail of the suspect and would soon apprehend him.

“I can confirm to you that the incident is true,” Abubakar said.

