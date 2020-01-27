Nigeria Air Force Destroys ISWAP Staging Area In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force Director of Public Relations, Ibikunle Daramola, on Monday revealed that NAF had destroyed Islamic State of West Africa Province staging area in Gashigar area of Borno State.

Further disclosing that men of the Air force also neutralised several of the insurgents, NAF said it also took out terrorists’ hideouts at Tumbun Rego on the fringes of Lake Chad and at Bula Bello near Sambisa Forest in Borno.

Revealing the feat achieved by the Air Force in Abuja, Daramola said this was achieved in airstrikes conducted on Friday and Saturday on the heels of credible intelligence reports.

He said, “Accordingly, the ATF detailed its fighter aircraft to attack the identified location, destroying the structures, killing several terrorists in the process.

“Similarly, fighter jets were dispatched to attack Tumbun Rego and Bula Bello on January 24 after ISR aircraft detected significant activities in the two settlements.

“The attack aircraft effectively engaged the targeted locations equally destroying terrorist assets and neutralising several of their combatants.

“In all, scores of terrorists were neutralised in the three attacks, including some of their key leaders as later confirmed by Human Intelligence reports.”