Police Arraign 'General' In Court For Impersonating Ondo Senator

A 27-year-old man named Olaleye Ifayemi has been arraigned in a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, for allegedly impersonating a serving senator from Ondo State.

Ifayemi also known as 'General', was arrested by the police for presenting himself as an aide to Ayo Akinyelure, lawmaker representing Ondo Central Senatorial district at the National Assembly.

The accused is said to have used a particular phone number to defraud members of the public including a prominent citizen.

He was charged for four counts bordering on fraud, impersonation, attempt to commit felony and unlawful demand.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant committed the offence on January 6, 2020 at about 10:00am at Irowo Quarters, Akure.

The alleged offence was contrary to and punishable under sections 484, 509 and 125A, (1) (b) of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

Taiwo Oniyere, prosecutor of the case, said there were two witnesses ready to testify before the court in the matter.

He asked the court to remand the accused in prison custody pending the continuation of trial.

Counsel to the defendant, Darlington Obidinma, however, opposed the remand application sought by the prosecutor.

In her ruling, Magistrate Jolade Adepoju granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250, 000, with two sureties, who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and must produce evidence of tax clearance.

The case was adjourned until March 11, 2020 for continuation.

