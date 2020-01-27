Police Arraign 'General' In Court For Impersonating Ondo Senator

The accused is said to have used a particular phone number to defraud members of the public including a prominent citizen.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 27, 2020

A 27-year-old man named Olaleye Ifayemi has been arraigned in a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, for allegedly impersonating a serving senator from Ondo State. 

Ifayemi also known as 'General', was arrested by the police for presenting himself as an aide to Ayo Akinyelure, lawmaker representing Ondo Central Senatorial district at the National Assembly.

The accused is said to have used a particular phone number to defraud members of the public including a prominent citizen. 

He was charged for four counts bordering on fraud, impersonation, attempt to commit felony and unlawful demand. 

According to the prosecutor, the defendant committed the offence on January 6, 2020 at about 10:00am at Irowo Quarters, Akure.

The alleged offence was contrary to and punishable under sections 484, 509 and 125A, (1) (b) of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

Taiwo Oniyere, prosecutor of the case, said there were two witnesses ready to testify before the court in the matter. 

He asked the court to remand the accused in prison custody pending the continuation of trial. 

Counsel to the defendant, Darlington Obidinma, however, opposed the remand application sought by the prosecutor.

In her ruling, Magistrate Jolade Adepoju granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250, 000, with two sureties, who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and must produce evidence of tax clearance.

The case was adjourned until March 11, 2020 for continuation. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maryam Sanda To Death For Killing Husband
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Kills Girlfriend Over Jealousy
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Car Thieves, Armed Robbers Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Two Persons For Vote Buying In Ogun
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 86 Persons Over Cult Violence In Lagos
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Court To Rule On Bail Applications Of Adoke, Others January 30
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maryam Sanda To Death For Killing Husband
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Shades TY Danjuma, Opens Up On Relationship With Vice, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Abducted University Of Maiduguri Female Student Still In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International UPDATE: How Kobe Bryant, Daughter Was Killed In Helicopter Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nigeria Air Force Destroys ISWAP Staging Area In Borno
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency President Buhari Orders Air Strikes Against Cattle Rustlers In Niger State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants Shehu Sani N10m Bail
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Arraigns Shehu Sani In Court After 28 Days In Custody
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Kills Girlfriend Over Jealousy
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections Coalition Backs Ihedioha In Seeking Review Of Judgment By Supreme Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Car Thieves, Armed Robbers Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Corona Virus: Foundation Donates $10m To China, Africa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad