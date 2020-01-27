UPDATE: One Woman Dies As Adamawa Government Confirms Four Lassa Fever Cases

The patients were admitted at the treatment centre located at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, and their samples have been taken and referred to the laboratory in Abuja for analysis.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 27, 2020

One woman has reportedly died from Lassa Fever in Adamawa State where the government has confirmed four suspected cases.

Director, Public Health, Dr Bwalki Dilli, confirmed the development to journalists on Monday in Yola, the state capital.

Dilli said results of the four cases were still being awaited from the referral laboratory centre in Abuja.

He said, “The patients were admitted at the treatment centre located at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, and their samples have been taken and referred to the laboratory in Abuja for analysis.

“When the final result is out, we would inform the general public about the situation.” 

