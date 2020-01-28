Alleged N2bn Fraud: Court Varies Maina's Bail Condition

Maina in court

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has amended the bail condition of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Dr Abdulrasheed Maina.

While ruling on the bail variation application, Abang ordered Maina to now produce one serving senator as a surety.

Justice Abang also said the senator must sign a bail bond in the sum of N500m.

The court held that the senator must accompany Maina to court on any day of trial and must sign a register of attendance, after which the senator is free to go for his normal business.

Abang added that the senator must own a developed property with statutory certificate of occupancy in Katampe, Wuse 2, CBD etc.

The court had on November 26, 2019, granted bail to Maina in the sum of N1bn.

The court ordered that Maina must produce two sureties, who must be serving senators.

The senators, according to the court, must not be standing any criminal trial in any court in the country.

The court also ordered that the two sureties, who must be prepared for N500m bond each, must always be in court with the defendant at each adjourned date of the trial.

Considering the bail term as impossible to meet, Maina in a motion on notice dated December 6, 2019 applied for leave for variation of the bail condition.