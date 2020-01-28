Delta Polytechnic Students Disrupt Academic Activities Over Ban On Driving In School Premises

The students, SaharaReporters reliably gathered, were protesting what they called introduction of 'draconian' policies by the management as well as a ban on students driving their vehicles into the school premises.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2020

 

Protesting students of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, on Tuesday disrupted academic and other activities in the school.

The students, SaharaReporters reliably gathered, were protesting what they called introduction of 'draconian' policies by the management as well as a ban on students driving their vehicles into the school premises.

The protest led by members of the Students Union Government, saw the students barricading the main entrance of the school as well as the busy Ughelli/Asaba Expressway, thereby obstructing the flow of traffic. 

The polytechnic’s SUG led by Gabriel Udemude has demanded that the school’s management urgently reverse the rule.

Rector of the institution, Job Akpodiete, did not responded to calls and a text message sent to him by our correspondent over the matter.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Abducted University Of Maiduguri Female Student Still In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education SUBEB Official Reveals 8,000 Teachers Deficit In Ondo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Education Kwara Government Bans Preaching In Public Schools
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Opinion Is ASUU A Union Of Role Models? By Adeshina Afolayan
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Mubi Student Massacre: Killers Called Out Students’ Names Before Shooting Them, Say Police
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education AOCOED Protest: College Agrees To Reduce Fees For Years 2 And 3 Level Students
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maryam Sanda To Death For Killing Husband
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Abducted University Of Maiduguri Female Student Still In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Shades TY Danjuma, Opens Up On Relationship With Vice, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fulani Herdsmen Currently Attacking Plateau Community, Many Feared Killed
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Security Detail Accidentally Kills Boss In Imo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency President Buhari Orders Air Strikes Against Cattle Rustlers In Niger State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arraign 'General' In Court For Impersonating Ondo Senator
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Maryam Sanda Does Not Need To Die By Promise Eze
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Institute Staff Picket Organisation In Lagos Over Acting DG’s Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International UPDATE: How Kobe Bryant, Daughter Was Killed In Helicopter Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Mob Kills Man For Murdering Wife In Abia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fake Medical Doctor Arrested In Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad