Delta Polytechnic Students Disrupt Academic Activities Over Ban On Driving In School Premises

Protesting students of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, on Tuesday disrupted academic and other activities in the school.

The students, SaharaReporters reliably gathered, were protesting what they called introduction of 'draconian' policies by the management as well as a ban on students driving their vehicles into the school premises.

The protest led by members of the Students Union Government, saw the students barricading the main entrance of the school as well as the busy Ughelli/Asaba Expressway, thereby obstructing the flow of traffic.

The polytechnic’s SUG led by Gabriel Udemude has demanded that the school’s management urgently reverse the rule.

Rector of the institution, Job Akpodiete, did not responded to calls and a text message sent to him by our correspondent over the matter.