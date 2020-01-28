Ex-bank Worker Allegedly Defrauds Loan Seeker Of N42m

A former bank worker, Aghata Igwe, has been arraigned for allegedly defrauding a loan seeker to the tune of N42m under the pretence of helping to secure a $1m loan facility from Fidelity Bank Plc.

Igwe was arraigned before Magistrate O. Oshin at the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing

The prosecutor, George Nwosu, a Superintendent of Police, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the alleged offences between March and May 2017 at Ilupeju area of Lagos.

Nwosu said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N42m from one Maydom Pharmaceutical Limited, under the pretence of assisting the company to facilitate a grant of $1m.

He said the defendant convinced the complainant that she will use the N42m to lobby the bank to grant the company a loan of $1m for importation purposes.

“The defendant did not facilitate any $1m loan and did not refund the money she obtained from the complainant,” Nwosu alleged.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Oshin granted the defendant N500, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must have at least N1m in their bank accounts.

She also said that the sureties must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government

She adjourned the case until February 24.