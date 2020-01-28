Ex-bank Worker Allegedly Defrauds Loan Seeker Of N42m

Igwe was arraigned before Magistrate O. Oshin at the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2020

 

A former bank worker, Aghata Igwe, has been arraigned for allegedly defrauding a loan seeker to the tune of N42m under the pretence of helping to secure a $1m loan facility from Fidelity Bank Plc.

Igwe was arraigned before Magistrate O. Oshin at the Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing

The prosecutor, George Nwosu, a Superintendent of Police, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the alleged offences between March and May 2017 at Ilupeju area of Lagos.

Nwosu said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N42m from one Maydom Pharmaceutical Limited, under the pretence of assisting the company to facilitate a grant of $1m.

He said the defendant convinced the complainant that she will use the N42m to lobby the bank to grant the company a loan of $1m for importation purposes.

“The defendant did not facilitate any $1m loan and did not refund the money she obtained from the complainant,” Nwosu alleged.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Oshin granted the defendant N500, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must have at least N1m in their bank accounts.

She also said that the sureties must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government

She adjourned the case until February 24.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maryam Sanda To Death For Killing Husband
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Institute Staff Picket Organisation In Lagos Over Acting DG’s Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption HEDA Urges Nigerian Government To Sack FIIRO Acting DG Over Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged N2bn Fraud: Court Varies Maina's Bail Condition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Free Speech Trial Of Lawyer Charged With Terrorism, Joseph Odok, Stalled, Adjourned Until February 7
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants Shehu Sani N10m Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maryam Sanda To Death For Killing Husband
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Abducted University Of Maiduguri Female Student Still In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Shades TY Danjuma, Opens Up On Relationship With Vice, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fulani Herdsmen Currently Attacking Plateau Community, Many Feared Killed
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Security Detail Accidentally Kills Boss In Imo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency President Buhari Orders Air Strikes Against Cattle Rustlers In Niger State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arraign 'General' In Court For Impersonating Ondo Senator
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Maryam Sanda Does Not Need To Die By Promise Eze
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Institute Staff Picket Organisation In Lagos Over Acting DG’s Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International UPDATE: How Kobe Bryant, Daughter Was Killed In Helicopter Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Mob Kills Man For Murdering Wife In Abia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fake Medical Doctor Arrested In Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad