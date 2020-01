The viral Lassa Fever outbreak has been confirmed to hit Osun State.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Rafiu Isamotu, and Special Adviser to Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Public Health, Olasiji Olamiju, confirmed the development.

The two men, who spoke with journalists in Osogbo, the state capital, said adequate measures had been put in place to contain the spread of the deadly disease.