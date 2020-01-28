N30,000 Minimum Wage: Organised Labour, Female Footballers, Pensioners Storm Treasury Office In Bayelsa Over Unpaid Salaries, Allowances

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, Bayelsa Queens players and pensioners on Tuesday staged a protest over non-implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage and unpaid salaries and allowances by the administration of Governor Seriake Dickson.

The groups led by their leaders stormed Bayelsa State Treasury building over non-payment of salaries, arrears and non-implementation of the new salary structure.

The protesting Bayelsa Queen players joined in the protest over the non-payment of N12m out N22m promised by the state government following the team’s emergence as champions of the Nigerian female football league.

Chairman of TUC in the state, Julius Laye, said that the current administration in the state was not considering the plight of workers.

He said, “Our situation is pathetic, we need assurance that we will be paid. Schools have resumed and teachers are expected to get their pay. Parents need their pay to settle bills of their wards in school.”

NLC Chairman in the state, Comrade John Ndiomu, said that all they wanted were assurances that their salaries will be paid.

He said, “The position of government is not acceptable, our own position is that we will get our pay, if not tomorrow all workers will come out in protest.”

In his reaction, Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara, noted that government had made its point clear on the minimum wage issue and was committed to implementing the new structure.

He assured the workers of payment of their salaries next week before a new government takes over.