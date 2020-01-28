Over 100 Shops Destroyed In Sagamu Market Fire

File Photo

Over 100 shops have been destroyed and properties worth millions of naira lost as fire split through Sabo Market in Sagamu, Ogun State, on Tuesday.

According to reports, the fire started at about 1:00am on Tuesday from the section where clothes are sold before spreading to other parts of the market.

The fire was said to have been caused by a power upsurge that occurred when electricity was restored to the area.

A shop owner, who identified himself as Adetola Soyemi, told journalists that over 100 shops were razed by the fire.

He said, “Clothe sellers, yam flour sellers, grains sellers, herbs sellers, kola nut sellers, padlocks shops and building materials sections were all affected.”