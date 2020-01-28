Over 100 Shops Destroyed In Sagamu Market Fire

According to reports, the fire started at about 1:00am on Tuesday from the section where clothes are sold before spreading to other parts of the market.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2020

File Photo

 

Over 100 shops have been destroyed and properties worth millions of naira lost as fire split through Sabo Market in Sagamu, Ogun State, on Tuesday.

According to reports, the fire started at about 1:00am on Tuesday from the section where clothes are sold before spreading to other parts of the market.

The fire was said to have been caused by a power upsurge that occurred when electricity was restored to the area.

A shop owner, who identified himself as Adetola Soyemi, told journalists that over 100 shops were razed by the fire.

He said, “Clothe sellers, yam flour sellers, grains sellers, herbs sellers, kola nut sellers, padlocks shops and building materials sections were all affected.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Markets Sabo Market In Sagamu Currently On Fire
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Time To Change Nigeria From A Significant Underachiever By Olufemi Boyede
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Mile 12 Clash: Between Indigenes, Settlers And Citizenship Rights By Jideofor Adibe
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Markets Shops Submerged As Flood Destroys Over N15 Million Goods In Aba
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Markets Internet Usage On Nigeria’s GSM Networks Increases To 81 Million
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Three Die in Owerri Market Protest
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maryam Sanda To Death For Killing Husband
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Abducted University Of Maiduguri Female Student Still In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Shades TY Danjuma, Opens Up On Relationship With Vice, Osinbajo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fulani Herdsmen Currently Attacking Plateau Community, Many Feared Killed
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Security Detail Accidentally Kills Boss In Imo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency President Buhari Orders Air Strikes Against Cattle Rustlers In Niger State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arraign 'General' In Court For Impersonating Ondo Senator
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Maryam Sanda Does Not Need To Die By Promise Eze
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Institute Staff Picket Organisation In Lagos Over Acting DG’s Certificate Forgery
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International UPDATE: How Kobe Bryant, Daughter Was Killed In Helicopter Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Mob Kills Man For Murdering Wife In Abia
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fake Medical Doctor Arrested In Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad