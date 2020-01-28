UPDATE: Court Fixes February 12 To Hear Suit Against Buhari's Daughter, MTN, DSS Over Abandoned SIM Card

The case with suit number: FHC/ASB/CS/3/2020 has been assigned to Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of Court 2, Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2020

 

The Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State, has fixed February 12, 2020 for hearing of the lawsuit filed by a young businessman, Anthony Okolie, against President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter; Hanan, MTN and the Department of State Services.

Human rights lawyer, Tope Akinyode, who is representing Okolie, made the disclosure on Tuesday.

The case with suit number: FHC/ASB/CS/3/2020 has been assigned to Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of Court 2, Federal High Court, Asaba, Delta State.

Akinyode maintained that the lawsuit serves as 'an eternal caution against flagrant abuse of power by public officers'.

Okolie was arrested and unlawfully detained by the DSS for a period of 10 weeks because he lawfully bought an MTN SIM pack once belonging to Hanan Buhari.

The SIM became redundant after two years of inactivity and was recycled to the market for sale.

Okolie bought the SIM pack and was issued purchase receipts but did not know that the mobile telephone number was previously used by Hanan.

Upon Hanan's order, the DSS, a government security outfit notorious for human rights violation unlawfully arrested and detained Okolie for 10 weeks without a valid court order.

The applicant is demanding N500m compensation and public apology from the defendants for the violation of his fundamental human rights.

