Abaribe Demands Buhari’s Resignation Over Insecurity

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to step down as President of Nigeria following the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

The outspoken lawmaker accused President Buhari of not doing enough to address the security challenges in the country.

In recent weeks, reports of killings in different parts of the country have made the headlines with many calling for the resignation of Nigeria’s security chiefs.

Speaking on Wednesday, he said, “If you want to treat an issue, you go to the head. We did not appoint the IG or the security chiefs. We will go to the president and ask him to resign.

“Nigerians voted APC because they promised to tackle insecurity but they have failed.”