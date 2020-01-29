Abaribe Demands Buhari’s Resignation Over Insecurity

The outspoken lawmaker accused President Buhari of not doing enough to address the security challenges in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2020

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to step down as President of Nigeria following the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

The outspoken lawmaker accused President Buhari of not doing enough to address the security challenges in the country.

In recent weeks, reports of killings in different parts of the country have made the headlines with many calling for the resignation of Nigeria’s security chiefs. 

Speaking on Wednesday, he said, “If you want to treat an issue, you go to the head. We did not appoint the IG or the security chiefs. We will go to the president and ask him to resign.

“Nigerians voted APC because they promised to tackle insecurity but they have failed.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Resign Or Be Sacked, Nigerian Lawmakers Tell Service Chiefs
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Vows To Deal With Oshiomhole If He ‘Disturbs’ Party Faithful In State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Real Reason EX-OOU Vice Chancellor, Soyode, Recommended Appointment Of Disgraced Lecturer As Education Commissioner In Ogun
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Corruption AMCON Boss, Edward Adamu, Who Helped CBN Governor Cover Up Missing N500bn Disgraced In Court While Testifying Against Alleged Whistleblower, George Uboh
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Plateau Governor, Lalong, Orders Arrest Of Fulani Leaders In Volatile Parts Of State After Killing Of Residents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Group Blasts Cross River Governor For Lying About Agba Jalingo On National TV, Demands Journalist's Immediate Release
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Resign Or Be Sacked, Nigerian Lawmakers Tell Service Chiefs
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Northerners: Inept, Least Qualified To Govern Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Shuts Down Chinese Supermarket In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Vows To Deal With Oshiomhole If He ‘Disturbs’ Party Faithful In State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News NYSC Members Monthly Allowance Increased To N33,000
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Gunmen Abduct NAHCO Chairman's Mother In Ondo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Markets UPDATE: One Dies As Lagos' Balogun Market Fire Rages
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Maryam Sanda: The World Has Moved On From Death Penalty By Seun Awogbenle
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Is Afraid Of Sowore? By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos' Balogun Market Currently On Fire
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: A Barefaced Raconteur Of Spurious Deep State Narrative By David Dimas
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Writes Police, Seeks Inquest Into Death Of Journalist, Alex Ogbu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad