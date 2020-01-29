BREAKING: Student Sues FUNAAB Over Expulsion, Court Fixes February 24 For Hearing



A Federal High Court in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has fixed February 24, 2020 for the hearing of a case between student activist, Ifemosu Michael Adewale, and Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta over the expulsion of the student.

Adewale was expelled from the institution over some publications he made on social media and also due to his relationship with rights activist, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

Recall that Adewale was expelled on October 18, 2019 over an open letter he wrote to the university's management on the July 12, 2019 concerning his relationship with Sowore.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has since taken up the matter and sued the school.

The matter comes up for hearing at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta.