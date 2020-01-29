BREAKING: Student Sues FUNAAB Over Expulsion, Court Fixes February 24 For Hearing

Adewale was expelled from the institution over some publications he made on social media and also due to his relationship with rights activist, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2020


A Federal High Court in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has fixed February 24, 2020 for the hearing of a case between student activist, Ifemosu Michael Adewale, and Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta over the expulsion of the student. 

Adewale was expelled from the institution over some publications he made on social media and also due to his relationship with rights activist, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

Recall that Adewale was expelled on October 18, 2019 over an open letter he wrote to the university's management on the July 12, 2019 concerning his relationship with Sowore.

 

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has since taken up the matter and sued the school. 

The matter comes up for hearing at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Abducted University Of Maiduguri Female Student Still In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Writes Police, Seeks Inquest Into Death Of Journalist, Alex Ogbu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman, Son Bag 12 Years Imprisonment Over $82,570 Fraud
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Court Fixes February 12 To Hear Suit Against Buhari's Daughter, MTN, DSS Over Abandoned SIM Card
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Sentences Maryam Sanda To Death For Killing Husband
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Delta Polytechnic Students Disrupt Academic Activities Over Ban On Driving In School Premises
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Abducted University Of Maiduguri Female Student Still In Boko Haram Captivity
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Northerners: Inept, Least Qualified To Govern Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: A Barefaced Raconteur Of Spurious Deep State Narrative By David Dimas
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos' Balogun Market Currently On Fire
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Security Detail Accidentally Kills Boss In Imo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Writes Police, Seeks Inquest Into Death Of Journalist, Alex Ogbu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: Memo To President Buhari On Service Chiefs By Yushau A. Shuaib
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Plateau Governor, Lalong, Orders Arrest Of Fulani Leaders In Volatile Parts Of State After Killing Of Residents
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman, Son Bag 12 Years Imprisonment Over $82,570 Fraud
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights UPDATE: Court Fixes February 12 To Hear Suit Against Buhari's Daughter, MTN, DSS Over Abandoned SIM Card
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Human Rights Jalingo: Civil Society Groups Petition United States Ambassador, Demand Visa Ban On Cross River Governor, Nigeria’s Attorney-General Over Journalist’s Arbitrary Detention, Persecution
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Desirability Of Amotekun And Need To Guide Against Possible Abuse By Tajudeen Adefisoye
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad