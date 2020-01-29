Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Shuts Down Chinese Supermarket In Abuja

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2020

Following the global spread of the deadly Coronavirus, the Nigerian Government through the Consumer Protection Commission has closed down Chinese-owned supermarket based in the Jabi area of Abuja.

The closure was part of the commission's move to prevent the deadly virus from entering into Nigeria.

Revealing this in a series of tweet, the FCCPC said that it had confiscated some frozen food items illegally imported from China.

The pictures of some of the frozen food items posted on Twitter showed that they had expiry dates of 2089, which further aroused suspicion that they were not certified by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

The commission in the tweet said, “The FCCPC inspected Panda Supermarket, Jabi, on credible reports that it discriminated and had a concealed area for Asian nationals. The allegation was confirmed. Seafood and animal products imported illegally from China were discovered.

“The store was closed for cautionary reasons considering the Coronavirus. Products with expired and irregular shelf life were also discovered at Panda. Regulatory activities to remove all such products from the supermarket continue.”

SaharaReporters, New York

