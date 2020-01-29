NYSC Members Monthly Allowance Increased To N33,000

Previously, the corps members were paid N19,800 as monthly allowance.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2020

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has said that corps members' monthly allowance has been increased to N33,000.

He said government approved N33,000 in line with the new national minimum wage.

According to a statement by NYSC on its Facebook page, Ibrahim made the disclosure while speaking during a visit to Bauchi State.

Ibrahim explained that "contrary to the various amounts being circulated on the social media, the sum of N33,000 had been approved as the new rate."

He also said provision had been made for the new allowance in the year 2020 national budget, adding that payment would commence as soon as funds were released by the appropriate authorities.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

