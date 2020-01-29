Presidency Attacks Senator Abaribe Over Calls For Buhari's Resignation

The Presidency has attacked Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, Abaribe had said, “Nigerians will go to the government and ask the government to resign because they did not elect the chief of staff, the police IG, service chiefs and others.

“Nigerians voted a government into power. We are going with stones to stone them now because they have failed.”

But firing back at the lawmaker, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said there was no basis for Buhari to resign.

In a statement, he said, “President Buhari to resign on what basis?

“Just because some characters think that President Buhari should resign, then they expect him to quit.

“That call does not represent the opinion of the country. This is the opinion of an armchair critic, known for making stray comments.

“He (Abaribe) signed the bond for the court to release Nnamdi Kanu on bail, from which moment the suspect disappeared into the thin air.

“Senator Abaribe has failed repeated deadlines to return Kanu to the court for trial, yet he has the effrontery with which to accuse someone of failing to do the bidding of the law.

“President Buhari is working hard to keep Nigeria and Nigerians out of the harm terrorists have unleashed in the entire Sahel and Sub-Saharan Africa with the support of Nigerians and our foreign friends, he is going to finish off these terrorists.”