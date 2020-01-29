Three Die Of Lassa Fever In Rivers, Bayelsa Records Suspected Case

Dr Chinwe Tonye Atata, Director Planning, Research and Statistics of the Ministry of Health, made this known in Port Harcourt, the state capital, while notifying journalists cases detected and preventive measures taken by the state government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 29, 2020

Lassa Fever PREMIUM TIMES

Three persons, who tested positive to Lassa Fever have been confirmed dead in Rivers State. 

Dr Chinwe Tonye Atata, Director Planning, Research and Statistics of the Ministry of Health, made this known in Port Harcourt, the state capital, while notifying journalists cases detected and preventive measures taken by the state government. 

She said, “Recall that few days ago, I briefed you on a number of suspected cases that were being investigated in the state. We have received preliminary confirmation that three of the samples tested positive to Lassa Virus.

“The Rivers State Public Health Emergency Operation Centre had earlier commenced pro-active effort for containment of the outbreak.  

“So far, all hands are on deck for facility decontamination, line-listing, presumptive prophylaxis and surveillance to ensure public health safety and security.

“In addition, the state has procured large quantities of anti-viral agents, isolation centres have been designated and are being set-up across the teaching hospitals in case of any eventuality. Rivers State Government is doing everything to contain the Lassa Virus.”

Meanwhile, a suspected case of the killer disease has been detected in Bayelsa State. 

Commissioner for Health in the state, Pabara Newton, made this known during a briefing with journalists in Yenagoa, the capital, on Tuesday.

He said, “There is suspected case at Federal Medical Centre and sample has been collected on the patient for analysis and confirmation.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Shuts Down Chinese Supermarket In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Lawmakers Call For Urgent Measures Over Outbreak
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Kenya Coronavirus Spreads To Africa As Kenyan Authorities Quarantine Patient At Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Factsheets & Guides: What Is Ebola?
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion The Ebola Outbreak Has Proven Why Africa Will Likely Continue To Be Underdeveloped By Chinedu George Nnawetanma
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Illegal Guinean Miners Cause Ebola Scare In Northern Ghana
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Resign Or Be Sacked, Nigerian Lawmakers Tell Service Chiefs
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Northerners: Inept, Least Qualified To Govern Nigeria By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Nigerian Government Shuts Down Chinese Supermarket In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Edo Governor, Obaseki, Vows To Deal With Oshiomhole If He ‘Disturbs’ Party Faithful In State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News NYSC Members Monthly Allowance Increased To N33,000
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Gunmen Abduct NAHCO Chairman's Mother In Ondo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Markets UPDATE: One Dies As Lagos' Balogun Market Fire Rages
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Maryam Sanda: The World Has Moved On From Death Penalty By Seun Awogbenle
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Is Afraid Of Sowore? By Tony Ademiluyi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos' Balogun Market Currently On Fire
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Femi Adesina: A Barefaced Raconteur Of Spurious Deep State Narrative By David Dimas
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Falana Writes Police, Seeks Inquest Into Death Of Journalist, Alex Ogbu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad