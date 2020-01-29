Three Die Of Lassa Fever In Rivers, Bayelsa Records Suspected Case

Lassa Fever

Three persons, who tested positive to Lassa Fever have been confirmed dead in Rivers State.

Dr Chinwe Tonye Atata, Director Planning, Research and Statistics of the Ministry of Health, made this known in Port Harcourt, the state capital, while notifying journalists cases detected and preventive measures taken by the state government.

She said, “Recall that few days ago, I briefed you on a number of suspected cases that were being investigated in the state. We have received preliminary confirmation that three of the samples tested positive to Lassa Virus.

“The Rivers State Public Health Emergency Operation Centre had earlier commenced pro-active effort for containment of the outbreak.

“So far, all hands are on deck for facility decontamination, line-listing, presumptive prophylaxis and surveillance to ensure public health safety and security.

“In addition, the state has procured large quantities of anti-viral agents, isolation centres have been designated and are being set-up across the teaching hospitals in case of any eventuality. Rivers State Government is doing everything to contain the Lassa Virus.”

Meanwhile, a suspected case of the killer disease has been detected in Bayelsa State.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Pabara Newton, made this known during a briefing with journalists in Yenagoa, the capital, on Tuesday.

He said, “There is suspected case at Federal Medical Centre and sample has been collected on the patient for analysis and confirmation.”