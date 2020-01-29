UPDATE: One Dies As Lagos' Balogun Market Fire Rages





One man has been reported dead in the latest fire outbreak at Balogun Market In Lagos Island.

The fire was said to have been caused by the man, now dead, who was pouring petrol into a running generator.



He died on the spot and was taken away in an ambulance, an eyewitness told SaharaReporters.



Speaking with SaharaReporters, another eyewitness reported that, "The fire started from a building opposite Oluwole Car Park on Martins Street Anambra plaza.



"The fire engulfed some major high rise buildings and plazas including Aloy plaza, Anambra plaza, and Sunnyland plaza."

Traders are really unsettled as they are trying to protect their goods and move to safety.



The eyewitness also reported that, "More firefighters are being deployed to the area after they ran out of water."

