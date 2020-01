Justice Abubukar Idris Kutigi of High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Gwagwalada, Abuja, has granted N50m bail to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke.

Ruling on the bail application for other defendants is ongoing as at time of this report.

Adoke and his co-defendants are being prosecuted by the Federal Government over their involvement in the alleged Malabu oil deal fraud amounting to $1.2bn.