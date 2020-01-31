BREAKING: Police Take Over Research Institute To Bar Staff From Protesting Acting DG’s Certificate Forgery

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have taken over the premises of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi, Lagos, to stop staff from continuing the protest over the certificate forgery of the Acting Director-General, Dr Chima Igwe.

Staff of the institute had embarked on a protest to demand Igwe make a public presentation of his doctoral degree or resign from the position as Acting DG.

The police and the Department of State Services have summoned and interrogated union leaders over their insistence on the certificate saga.

Igwe had claimed to have obtained a PhD certificate from the Universite D’Abomey Calavi, Benin Republic, but the institution denied he graduated from the school.

It was gathered that Igwe was being backed by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, who is said to have facilitated the deployment of police officers to the facility.