ADP National Secretary Calls On Lagos Governor To Review Motorcycle, Tricycle Ban

The ban, which became effective on Saturday, has been met with criticism.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2020


The Action Democratic Party has asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to review the ban on motorcycles and tricycles in major roads in the state.

Prince Adelaja Adeoye, ADP National Publicity Secretary, in a statement noted that while the government was trying to sanitise the state and get rid of lawlessness, it should not give a blanket law.

He said that major cities in the world had different means of transportation and Lagosians should not be rendered jobless in the transformation plan of the government.

Adeoye said, "I know the importance of Okada and Keke in the lives of an average Lagosian, especially those who don't have cars or personal means of transportation. 

"This ban, I believe will be looked into by the government soon in an effort to get those who are not lawless back to their jobs. 

"All cities and mega cities across the world have all forms of transportation, including bikes, so Lagos people cannot be shut out in this regard but the bad eggs making the business a threat to the state must be weeded out.

"The governor should show compassion and empathy to the innocent and law-abiding Okada and Keke riders in Lagos." 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

