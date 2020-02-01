Coronavirus: Government Announces Contact Persons For Nigerians In China

The mission also advised Nigerians to maintain regular contact with some officers and to apprise the Embassy of developments as they unfold.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2020

 

The Nigerian Embassy in China has advised Nigerians living in that country to stay indoors, take all necessary precautions and strictly adhere to all medical precautions and instructions issued in respect of the Coronavirus epidemic.

The mission, in a statement on Saturday, advised Nigerian nationals to reach out to the Minister Consular and Immigration, Mr Austine Ekeayanwu on telephone number, 15010266280, Minister/Political, Mrs Ayo Luther-Ogbomode, 13716244174 and Lawal Bappah, Minister/Public Communication, on 13520156753.

It stated, “The Federal Republic of Nigeria wishes to remind Nigerians living in the People's Republic of China to be more vigilant in the face of the current outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

“Representatives of all Nigerian associations, such as Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation and the Association of Nigerian Students in China as well as Nigeria-China Bilateral Education Agreement Scholars Association are enjoined to remain calm and abide by all public health announcements and instructions issued from time to time by various Chinese authorities to protect themselves from the current scourge.”

The advisory asked the citizens to avoid crowded and closed areas as well as close contact with people who might likely be carriers of the dreaded virus.

SaharaReporters, New York

