Eight Persons Killed In Delta Cult Violence, Scores Arrested

At least eight persons have been killed during a clash between members of Aiye and Bagger cult gangs in Orhuwhorun and neighbouring communities under Udu Local Government Area, Delta State.

SaharaReporters reliably gathered that the clash between the two rival cult groups, which had lasted for over one week, has forced residents to desert their homes for fear of being attacked.

A policeman, who asked not to be named, told our correspondent that over 60 persons suspected to members of the two cult gangs and connected to the disturbances have been arrested by operatives of the newly formed ‘Operation Safe Delta’ of the Delta State Police Command.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the arrest when contacted by SaharaReporters.

He said, “My men have made many arrests in Udu over the rival cult clashes in Orhuwhorun.

“We will not tolerate this nonsense under my watch. Many of the cult members are now in police custody.”