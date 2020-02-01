United States Imposes Immigrant Visa Ban On Nigeria, Others

Nigerians and nationals of other affected countries would not be allowed to apply for visas to immigrate to the US under the policy the policy designed to “tighten security for countries that don’t comply with the US minimum security standards or cooperate to prevent illegal immigration”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 01, 2020

The United States Government has imposed an immigration visa ban on Nigeria.

Eritrea, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan are the other countries affected by this new policy expected to take effect from February 21, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, was quoted as saying that the new immigration restrictions were designed to “address security concerns in the way the banned countries track their own citizens, share information with the U.S. and cooperate on immigration matters”.

Nigerians and nationals of other affected countries would not be allowed to apply for visas to immigrate to the US under the policy the policy designed to “tighten security for countries that don’t comply with the US minimum security standards or cooperate to prevent illegal immigration”.

However, the new restriction would apply only to new visa applications as immigrants issued valid visas before that date will still be able to move to the US.

According to The Wall Street Journal, two other countries, Sudan and Tanzania, would be barred from participating in the diversity visa lottery, which randomly awards green cards to 50,000 immigrants from underrepresented countries annually. 

The six countries would join a list of seven nations, most of them Muslim-majority, that faced significant travel restrictions under the original travel ban issued in 2017 by the US Government.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel US Embassy Refutes Denying Bishop Oyedepo Visa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku Urges Trump Not To Punish Nigerians For Buhari’s Failure After US Visa Ban
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How United States Court Suspended Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege, From Law Practice Over Forgery Of $890 Cheque
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Travel United States To Place Visa Restriction On Nigeria, Six Other Countries
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: United States Government Summons Malami, Four Other Nigerian Ministers To Washington Over Worsening Rights Violation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Pregnant Nigerian Women To Be Denied United States Visa Under New Policy
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Buhari Was Right Not To Handover To Osinbajo, Court Rules, Lawyer Kicks
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Money Recovered Loot From Abacha, Ibori, Deizani To Fund Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Others
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International United Kingdom Finally Leaves European Union
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Sports Odion Ighalo Becomes First Nigerian To Join Manchester United
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel United States Denies Bishop Oyedepo Visa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal I’ve Constitutional Power To Withdraw Any Case, Malami Says In Reaction To Dropping Goje’s N25bn Case
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Agba Jalingo Loses Younger Brother
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: China Orders Citizens To Get Rid Of Pets
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Villa Officials Stop Court Bailiff From Serving Buhari’s Daughter Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Real Reason EX-OOU Vice Chancellor, Soyode, Recommended Appointment Of Disgraced Lecturer As Education Commissioner In Ogun
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Eight Persons Killed In Delta Cult Violence, Scores Arrested
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad