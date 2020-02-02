BREAKING: Adeboye Prays For Peace As He Prepares To Hold Prayer Walk For Security In Lagos

Speaking at the church’s National Headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos, Adeboye added that he would be leading the church in a prayer walk to pray for killings and insurgency to end in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 02, 2020

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has prayed for peace to reign amidst the raging insecurity in the country.

He said, “Let there be peace and security in Nigeria. God sees all things and knows where the terrorists are fighting, we pray that God sends His light to Nigeria and expose the evildoers in the country.

“After the service, we are all going for a prayer walk. 

“We would march to Atan Cemetery and back.”

 

