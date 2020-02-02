BREAKING: Despite Leading Protest Walk, Adeboye Refuses To Speak On Insecurity In Nigeria

When SaharaReporters correspondent asked him why the church was silent on human rights violation and why it took him so long to come out publicly to condemn insecurity in Nigeria, the stern-looking pastor declined to comment and instead drove away in a vehicle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 02, 2020

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has refused to make any comment on the ongoing insecurity in the country.

Adeboye, who led a protest walk for peace to reign in the country in Lagos on Sunday morning, refused to answer questions on insecurity and human rights violation in the country. 

