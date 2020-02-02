Ondo Christians Ask President Buhari To Resign Over Insecurity

They alleged that Christians worshippers were now targets of attacks and abductions at the hands of Boko Haram insurgents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 02, 2020


The Christian Association of Nigeria in Ondo State on Sunday demanded the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over rising insecurity in Nigeria. 

The Christian group that converged at the Evangelical Church Winning All in Akure, the state capital, frowned at the consistent attacks, kidnapping and banditry in the country.

They alleged that Christians worshippers were now targets of attacks and abductions at the hands of Boko Haram insurgents.

Led by Reverend John Oladapo, CAN Chairman in the state, the group demanded an end to incessant attacks on innocent people in the country. 

Jude Arogundade, Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, explained that since the government had failed in its responsibility of protection, Christians would have to rise and defend themselves. 

Arogundade said Christian leaders in the country had agreed to speak out against any unwarranted attacks on Christian worshippers in the country. 

He condemned the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari's government to bring those behind the darstardly attacks and killings in the country to justice. 

He said, "This is the time for us to speak out clearly. If the government can no longer defend Christians in this country, we would defend ourselves.

"It is our right and its our duty especially when we can see clearly that the system is no longer defending law-abiding and hardworking Nigerians anymore. 

"Every country in the world would defend the defenseless, the hard working, honest and ordinary people but our government continue to look the other way. 

"They would prefer to arrest those protesting against the system rather than those who are destroying the system. 

"We know this too well. We pray for our government so that they can uphold the truth and justice. 

"We pray that they would fish out all these terrorists in this country. This government cannot claim not to know those behind this.  

"If they can not handle the security of this country, let them resign, that is what people of dignity do mostly.

"If all of us suffer, then we all suffered together; if one of us get killed, we all feel the pain.

"We want to see some arrest and if the government cannot do it, then the people would have to defend themselves and we are getting to that now." 

Earlier in a protest, Dele Oyesola, pastor in charge of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ondo Province 1, asked government to put an end to insecurity in the country and arrest those behind killing of Christians mostly in the North-East.

