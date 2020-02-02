Shehu Sani Commends Adeboye For Leading Protest Against Insecurity

A former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has commended General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for leading a protest against killings and the rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

Adeboye had on Sunday morning led his congregation in a protest walk to express his dissatisfaction with the level of insecurity in the country.

Sani in a post on Twitter, said Adeboye had finally disembarked from the fence of caution and neutrality.

He said, “Pastor Adeboye finally disembarking from the fence of caution, moderation and neutrality and leading a match against insecurity is commendable. Protest gives wings and wheels to prayer.”