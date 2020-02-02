Six Months After Rearrest, Police, Army Silent On Kidnapper, Wadume



HAMISU BALA WADUME



Some Nigerians have expressed concern over the silence of the police and army on the situation of Kidnap lord, Mr Wadume Hamisu, from Ibi community, Taraba State.

The police had on August 20, 2019 effected the rearrest of the kidnapper at his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State.

Wadume disclosed that military personnel killed three policemen that arrested him while they drove him away in a red car.

He said the soldiers after killing the policemen took him to a military captain's house and set him free.

This allowed him to escape to Kano through Nasarawa.

In his confessional statement, the 34-year-old explained how he was engaged in the business of selling guns, revealing that Fulani herdsmen were his biggest customers.

A captain in the Nigeria Army, Mr Tijani Balarabe, was alleged to have ordered the killing of three policemen that arrested Wadume.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, had constituted a panel to investigate the circumstances that led to the killing of three policemen by soldiers of 73 battalion.

Recall that a panel was set up on the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari Buhari over the matter.

The panel in its report recommended stiff punishment for soldiers found culpable of having colluded with or played ignoble roles in the circumstances leading to the killing of the policemen and a civilian as well as the freeing of Wadume.

However, following months of silence, some Nigerians are now expressing worry over the action of the police and army for providing no update on the matter.

There are suspicions that the army and police were trying to cover up the matter following the indictment of top politicians and security operatives.

Efforts by our correspondent to get update on the matter from the spokepersons of the police and army was unsuccessful as their mobiles phones were switched off.

