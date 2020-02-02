US Visa Ban: We Pray For Restoration Of Our Nation –Adeboye

General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called on God to restore Nigeria back to its full glory.

The respected Christian leader made the call on Sunday during a special service of the church at the National Headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos.

He spoke in reference to a recent visa ban on Nigerians by the United States.

Earlier in the week, the United States had announced fresh restrictions on immigrant visas for Nigerians and nationals of five other countries for not taking adequate measures to combat terrorism.

Following the move by President Donald Trump’s administration, prominent Nigerians have continued to react with many of them appealing to the US Government to reverse its stand on the matter.

In his submission, Adeboye said, “Some countries have banned Nigerians from coming into their territories. We pray for the restoration of our nation. Lord, have mercy on Nigeria.

“Let there be peace and security in Nigeria. God sees all things and knows where the terrorists are hiding. We pray that God sends His light to Nigeria and expose the evildoers in the country.”