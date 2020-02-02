US Visa Ban: We Pray For Restoration Of Our Nation –Adeboye

In his submission, Adeboye said, “Some countries have banned Nigerians from coming into their territories. We pray for the restoration of our nation. Lord, have mercy on Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 02, 2020

General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called on God to restore Nigeria back to its full glory. 

The respected Christian leader made the call on Sunday during a special service of the church at the National Headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos.

He spoke in reference to a recent visa ban on Nigerians by the United States. 

Earlier in the week, the United States had announced fresh restrictions on immigrant visas for Nigerians and nationals of five other countries for not taking adequate measures to combat terrorism. 

Following the move by President Donald Trump’s administration, prominent Nigerians have continued to react with many of them appealing to the US Government to reverse its stand on the matter.

In his submission, Adeboye said, “Some countries have banned Nigerians from coming into their territories. We pray for the restoration of our nation. Lord, have mercy on Nigeria. 

“Let there be peace and security in Nigeria. God sees all things and knows where the terrorists are hiding. We pray that God sends His light to Nigeria and expose the evildoers in the country.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Despite Leading Protest Walk, Adeboye Refuses To Speak On Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adeboye Prays For Peace As He Prepares To Hold Prayer Walk For Security In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America United States Imposes Immigrant Visa Ban On Nigeria, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Promises To Stay Committed To US Despite Visa Ban
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Officials At Abuja-Kaduna Train Stations Horde Tickets, Sell To Rich Passengers At Inflated Rates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics ADP National Secretary Calls On Lagos Governor To Review Motorcycle, Tricycle Ban
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Fourth Abducted Kaduna Seminarians, Nnadi Michael, Found Dead
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Attempting To Bomb Living Faith Church In Kaduna Caught With IED
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Insurgency: Retired Officers Behind Troops In North-East, Says Ex-Lagos Military Administrator, Marwa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Despite Leading Protest Walk, Adeboye Refuses To Speak On Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion RCCG Protest Signals A Call On Buhari To Resign By Tope Akinyode
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Open Letter To Pastor E.A. Adeboye And Pastor W.F. Kumuyi Come To Macedonia And Help Us! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Shehu Sani Commends Adeboye For Leading Protest Against Insecurity
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Six Months After Rearrest, Police, Army Silent On Kidnapper, Wadume
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News LASTMA Official Commits Suicide In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Adeboye Prays For Peace As He Prepares To Hold Prayer Walk For Security In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Attack Borno Town, Residents In Distress
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
United States of America United States Imposes Immigrant Visa Ban On Nigeria, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad