BREAKING: Police, Okada Riders Clash In Lagos

At the time of filing this report, two people had been hit by bullets.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2020

 

Okada and Keke riders in Ijora area of Lagos State are currently clashing with police. 

The riders insisted on going about their business despite the ban on their operations.

The Lagos State Government had banned Okada and Keke in Lagos. 

The ban took effect from February 1, 2020. 

It also affected Oride, Gokada and other motocycle hailing services. 

At the time of filing this report, two people had been hit by bullets. 

A man and a woman, who are yet to be identified, were hit by bullets along Ijora Oloye Road. 

The man has been rushed to a local physician, who would induce the bullet out of his leg. 

Schools within the axis have all shut while the violence continues. 
 

