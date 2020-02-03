Dispatch Riders Exempted From Motorcycle Ban, Says Lagos Police





The Lagos State Police Command has said that dispatch riders were exempted from the ban on motorcycles and tricycles in Lagos.

The police gave the clarification amidst outcry on the ban and explanation on the kind of motorcycles affected by the ban.

Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Hakeem Odumosu, in a statement, warned police officers not to arrest motorcycles used for courier services as they were not part of the restrictions.

The statement reads, "Lagos State Police Command wishes to reiterate that motorcycles used for courier services are not included in the restrictions by Lagos State.

"Operators of courier services must strictly obey traffic laws and ensure that they do not drive against traffic (one way).

"Dispatch riders must put on their crash helmets and should have the dispatch box fixed at the back of the motorcycle.

"The bike must strictly be used for courier purposes, no carrying of passengers."

Odumosu added that power bikes are also not affected by the restrictions as he warned officers on enforcement to strictly abide by the rules of engagement as contained in the extant laws.

The CP also urged its officers to refrain from harassing members of the public during the enforcement of the exercise.

He added, "The exercise must be free of harassment and extortion.

"Erring police officers will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

"Members of the public with genuine grievances and complaints against police officers should call any of the following numbers: 08063025274, 08063104759, 08113615350, 08113615350."

