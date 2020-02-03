Drunk Naval Officer Kills Woman In Bayelsa

The deceased, a petty business owner, was killed by a stray bullet from the drunk personnel during an altercation with another personnel an eyewitness said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2020



A trigger happy and yet to be identified naval personnel has shot and killed a woman known as Precious OKwuadigbo in Baybridge area of Bayelsa State.

The deceased, a petty business owner, was killed by a stray bullet from the drunk personnel during an altercation with another personnel an eyewitness said.

Meanwhile the Nigerian Association Of Women Journalists in the state has condemned the gruesome murder of OKwuadigbo in the early hours of Saturday. 

The group said, “It’s disheartening that OKwuadigbo at 35 was killed by security operatives who ought to protect her as a Nigerian. 

“The pain and sorrow caused by the death of Mrs OKwuadigbo cannot be quantified as she left behind two children who still require the nurturing and love of a mother.

"Despite the fact that the incident had been reported to the police, no arrest had been made.

OKwuadigbo's death should not be swept away.

“We are therefore calling on the police to as a matter of urgency swing into action by arresting the officers involved, carry out thorough investigation and ensure that the culprits are brought to book.”
 

SaharaReporters, New York

