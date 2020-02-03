EFCC Re-araigns Corps Member In Court For Alleged Fraud

The suspect was arrested sometimes in September 2019 at Abuja after months of discrete investigation about the suspect and his other accomplice.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2020



The advance fee fraud section of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned Iyonsi Timeyin Timothy, who was arrested as an off-shoot of a case reported by the FBI in the ongoing coordinated "Operation reWired". 

EFCC counsel, Kufre Uduak, arraigned the defendant on two counts of possession of fraudulent documents and obtaining money under false pretense. 

EFCC said that Timothy sometimes in September 2019 in Lagos within the lkeja Judicial Division with intent to defraud obtained the sum of $4,500 (Four Thousand Five Hundred US dollars) from one Julio Zogorski under the false pretence to wit: “romance scam" which pretence you knew to be false. 

The defendant was a serving corps member with the National Assembly.

He was arraigned on Monday before Justice Solebo of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja Judicial Division, where he pleaded "not guilty" to the two-count charge. 

Defense counsel, Jolone Ikomi, applied that the defendant be admitted to bail on most liberal terms and conditions.

Justice Solebo granted bail in the sum of N500,000, a surety in like sum and must be a verifiable resident within the jurisdiction of the court. 

The trial judge also ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody pending perfection of bail conditions and adjourned the case until June 18, 2019 for commencement of trial.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

