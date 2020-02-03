Gas Explosion Injures Seven Persons In Onitsha

A gas explosion at Onitsha, Anambra State, has injured no less than seven people.

The explosion occurred at 23 Emmanuel Church Road, Inland Town, Onitsha, in a property belonging to one Mbamalu Patty, where a newly acquired gas cooker exploded and destroyed two rooms.

Police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said seven occupants of the building sustained varying degrees of injury from the explosion.

He said, “On February 2 at about 10:30am, there was a fire outbreak at one Mbamalu Patty’s house affecting two rooms of a storey building at No 23 Emmanuel Church Road, Inland town, Onitsha.

“The fire allegedly emanated from a gas cooker recently procured which exploded in the course of using it for the first time.

“As a result, a total of seven persons namely: Nonso Okafor ‘m’, Nkechi Chinyere Okafor ‘f,’ Chisoba Okafor ‘m’, Ebuka Okafor ‘m’, Nwabuchi Chukwutor ‘m’, Chialuka Nwabuchi ‘m’ and Ifeoma Nwabuchi ‘f’ sustained varying degrees of injuries while properties worth millions of naira was destroyed.

“Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot.

“No loss of life and victims are responding to treatment. Investigation is ongoing.”