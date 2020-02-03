Nigerians In Chinese Town Hit By Coronavirus Plead To Be Evacuated

As of Monday morning, the virus had killed 362 people in China with many countries already evacuating citizens as a result of the health crisis.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2020

Some Nigerians currently in Wuhan, the Chinese city where Coronavirus broke out two weeks ago, are appealing to the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to evacuate them, a report by TheCablesaid. 

As of Monday morning, the virus had killed 362 people in China with many countries already evacuating citizens as a result of the health crisis.

The latest development comes a week after Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said 16 Nigerians in Wuhan had not indicated interest to return home.

“I know we have Nigerians in Wuhan; our Embassy in China has confirmed that we have about 16 Nigerians in Wuhan and they are in touch with them. 

“They have, however, not indicated their interest to come home. They will, however, contact our embassy if they like to come home,” he had said at a press conference in Abuja.

However, a Nigerian resident in Wuhan told TheCablethat there are over 50 Nigerians in the city at the moment.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram 199 Nigerians Killed By Bandits, Boko Haram, Herdsmen In Nigeria In January
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: China Orders Citizens To Get Rid Of Pets
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FCT Authorities Debunk Coronavirus Rumour, Police Parade Suspected Pranksters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: US Confirms Seventh Case Of Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Doctors Strike: Patients In Ondo Hospitals Cry Out For Doctors
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ebola: Lagos Confirms 2 People That Came In Contact With Dead Liberian Victim Down With Fever
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insurgency Insurgency: Retired Officers Behind Troops In North-East, Says Ex-Lagos Military Administrator, Marwa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Attempting To Bomb Living Faith Church In Kaduna Caught With IED
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police, Okada Riders Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Despite Leading Protest Walk, Adeboye Refuses To Speak On Insecurity In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Shehu Sani Commends Adeboye For Leading Protest Against Insecurity
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Drunk Naval Officer Kills Woman In Bayelsa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari! Absent By Perry Isa Brimah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive CORRUPTION: Nigerian Ports Authority Management Inflates Airfare Rates For Staff
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Ondo Christians Ask President Buhari To Resign Over Insecurity
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fourth Abducted Kaduna Seminarians, Nnadi Michael, Found Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity US Visa Ban: We Pray For Restoration Of Our Nation –Adeboye
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Open Letter To Pastor E.A. Adeboye And Pastor W.F. Kumuyi Come To Macedonia And Help Us! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad