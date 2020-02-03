Nigerians On Social Media Condemn Ban On Okada In Lagos

The ban, which took effect on February 1 according to the Lagos State Government, was targeted at decongesting the city.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2020

 

Nigerians have taken to social media to protest the ban on commercial motorcycles better known as Okada and tricycles known as Keke in Lagos metropolis.

On Monday morning however, many Lagosians were left stranded as they tried to commute to work due to lack of transportation options.

Former Minister of Education and rights activist, Oby Ezekwesili, said Nigeria cannot continue to hide it's poor.

According to Joe Abah, the policy should have been backed by viable palliatives.

For @unclepamilerin, commercial motorcycles are not the cause of traffic in Lagos, adding that the government lacked emotional intelligence.

Through commending government’s decision, Babajide Blunt wished palliatives were put in place before implementation of the ban.

Adding his voice to the debate, @omojuwa tweeted, "Who are the transportation experts that designed this plan? I doubt there were.

@KemiAriyo said, "Seeing Lagosians stranded at bus-stops, people trekking to their various destinations and spend more on transportation fare is enough to conclude that Sanwo-Olu is clueless.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

