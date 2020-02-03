Okada Ban: Hike In Commercial Bus Fares Leaves Commuters Stranded At Lagos Parks

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2020

 

The attendant effect of the ban on Okada and Keke in Lagos has seen many Lagos residents stranded at bus-stops while commercial bus operators have cashed in on the situation.

In many areas around the state, commercial bus driver now charge as high as 400 per cent increase of the initial fare.

Despite the hike in price, Lagosians who can afford the new fare are still stranded as buses available cannot meet number of passengers on the ground.

The Lagos State Government placed a ban on the operation of motorcycles and tricycles last week but the ban took effect from February 1, 2020.

Buses plying Ikeja to Maryland route populated by tricycle, now charge N200 instead of the N50.

Similarly, buses from Costain to Ikeja now cost N400 instead of N200.

The fare from Ijora to Costain is now N150 instead of N50 while Palmgrove to Kingsway is now N150 while Ikeja to Oshodi is N200.

One conductor at Ikeja, who spoke with SaharaReporters, blamed government for the hike in price.

“Blame Sanwo-Olu, don’t face me,” the conductor said.

A commuter that took the bus from Ikeja to Maryland blamed the commercial bus driver for extorting commuters.

“This is not Buhari or Sanwo-Olu. We are just doing evil to ourselves,” she said.

