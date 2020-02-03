Okada Riders Take Protest To Ikeja Again, Call For Immediate Reversal Of Ban

This was after hundreds of riders including those on Gokada and Max platforms had taken to the state capital on Friday to protest the situation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 03, 2020

Punchng

 

Commercial motorcycles riders popularly known as Okada in Lagos on Monday stormed the Ikeja area of the city to register their displeasure at the ban on their operations.

On Monday, the agitated riders blocked parts of Allen roundabout in Ikeja to pour out their frustrations and condemn the ban on their operations in 15 local councils and major roads in the state. 

Lagos State Government also listed a number of highways, bridges and roads where Okada riders and tricycle operators are henceforth forbidden from plying.

As a result of the situation, the police in the state and task force team have been seizing motorcycles found along these routes.

SaharaReporters, New York

